Red Cross launches Iran emergency appeal as needs soar

Humanitarian needs in Iran are growing sharply due to the war, the Red Cross has said as it launched an emergency appeal for more than $50 million, AFP reports.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said its appeal for 40m Swiss francs ($51.5m) would help support five million people through the next 16 months.

“Across the country, communities are facing growing humanitarian needs related to health care, shelter, water and sanitation, and mental health and psychosocial support,” the IFRC said.

The funds will help the national Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) to prioritise those directly affected by the war and deal with infrastructure damage and disruptions to essential services.

“With humanitarian needs growing sharply with every passing day, this emergency appeal will help scale up lifesaving assistance and get support to those most affected,” Maria Martinez, the IFRC’s delegation chief in Iran, said in a statement.