Iran vows to fight on and block all Gulf oil

Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 03:20pm
Iran has vowed that not one litre of oil would be exported from the Gulf while its war with the United States and Israel continues, AFP reports.

Trump’s argument that the war would be “ended soon” helped reverse the previous day’s spike in oil prices.

However, the Islamic Republic’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) mocked Trump’s apparent bid to lessen the economic impact of the war, warning: “The Iranian armed forces… will not allow the export of a single litre of oil from the region to the hostile side and its partners until further notice.”

“It is we who will determine the end of the war,” the IRGC said, in a statement carried by Iranian media.

“The equations and future status of the region are now in the hands of our armed forces. American forces will not end the war.”

