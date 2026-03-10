Middle East war displaces 100,000 in Lebanon in single day: UN

The United Nations has said that more than 100,000 people have been newly displaced within Lebanon in just 24 hours amid the war raging in the Middle East, AFP reports.

“As of today, more than 667,000 people in Lebanon have now registered on the (Lebanese) government’s online platform as displaced — and this is an increase of 100,000 in just one day,” said Karolina Lindholm Billing, the UN refugee agency’s representative in Lebanon.

“That’s a faster pace of displacement compared to 2024,” she told reporters in Geneva, speaking from Beirut.