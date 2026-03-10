SAS Airline introduces ‘temporary fuel-related price adjustments’ over oil price: statement

Scandinavian airline SAS said that it was introducing a “temporary” price increase due to soaring oil prices triggered by the war in the Middle East, AFP reports.

“In recent days, jet fuel prices in Europe have risen sharply —reaching their highest levels since 2022 — largely driven by disruptions to global supply,” the company said in a statement to AFP, adding the development had “an immediate impact on airlines’ cost base.”

“Given the unusually rapid and substantial increase, SAS has introduced…temporary fuel-related price adjustments,” SAS said.