Law minister outlines the limitations of freedom of speech about Pakistan’s foreign policy

Continuing his media talk, the law minister has said, “ In these days, solidarity has been expressed from some corner or friendly country many times on the diplomatic level, whether this is Pakistan’s stance or some individual’s stance.”

He noted that Article 19 of the Constitution guaranteed freedom of expression and read it aloud, stressing that there would be “reasonable restrictions” on it under the law.

“You have the fundamental right to freedom of expression, but you must be careful when it comes to the glory of Islam, the integrity, security and defence of Pakistan or any part thereof, and friendly relations with foreign states.”