In phone call with Bahrain’s FM, Dar reiterates Pakistan’s call for de-escalation in Iran war

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, in a phone call with his Bahraini counterpart, has reiterated Pakistan’s call for de-escalation and dialogue for stability in the Middle East amid escalating conflict in the region.

According to a statement by the Foreign Office (FO), Dar spoke with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al Zayani last night, and the two “exchanged views on the developments in the Middle East and the wider region, conveying grave concern over recent attacks, including in Bahrain”.

FO added that during the call, Dar “reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with Bahrain and its people”.

He also underscored the need for “de‑escalation, dialogue, and efforts for peace and stability in the region”.