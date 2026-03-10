Crude plunges, stocks rally as Trump says war ‘pretty much’ complete

Oil prices tanked and equities rallied following a wild day of swings that came after Donald Trump said the US-Israel war on Iran would be ending earlier than thought.

“It has been an incredibly wild ride for traders and investors to navigate the price action put to them over the past 24 hours, with breathtaking reversals taking place across many parts of the financial markets,” Chris Weston, an analyst at Pepperstone.

“The pressure valve has clearly been released for now. However, volatility across energy markets remains exceptionally elevated.

“While the most extreme stress has eased, markets are still pricing a significant degree of uncertainty and risk.