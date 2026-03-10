From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Conspiracy unearthed’

LAHORE: Prime Minister Liaquat All Khan today [March 9] revealed that a conspiracy “to create commotion in the country by violent means and to subvert the loyalty of Pak­istan’s defence forces” has been unearthed. The ring-leaders of the conspiracy are: Maj­or-General Akbar Khan, Chief of General Staff; Brig M.A. Latif, Brigade Commander at Quet­­ta; Mr Faiz Ahmed, Editor of the Pakistan Times of Lahore; and Mrs Akbar Khan, wife of Major-General Akbar Khan. Mr Liaquat Ali Khan announced … the two military officers involved ... have been dismissed from service with immediate effect.

… The Prime Minister said … it was “im­­p­o­ssible” for him to disclose publicly the det­a­ils of the “plans of those who were implica­ted in the conspiracy, for reasons of national security.” “All I need say,” he added, “is that these plans, had they succeeded, would have struck at the very foundations of our national existence and disrupted the stability of Pakistan.” The Prime Minister issued the following statement…: “A conspiracy, hatched by the enemies of Pakistan, has just been unearthed. The aim … was to create commotion in the country by violent means and … to subvert the loyalty of Pakistan’s defence forces. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026