E-Paper | March 10, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Conspiracy unearthed’

From the Newspaper Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 08:36am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: Prime Minister Liaquat All Khan today [March 9] revealed that a conspiracy “to create commotion in the country by violent means and to subvert the loyalty of Pak­istan’s defence forces” has been unearthed. The ring-leaders of the conspiracy are: Maj­or-General Akbar Khan, Chief of General Staff; Brig M.A. Latif, Brigade Commander at Quet­­ta; Mr Faiz Ahmed, Editor of the Pakistan Times of Lahore; and Mrs Akbar Khan, wife of Major-General Akbar Khan. Mr Liaquat Ali Khan announced … the two military officers involved ... have been dismissed from service with immediate effect.

… The Prime Minister said … it was “im­­p­o­ssible” for him to disclose publicly the det­a­ils of the “plans of those who were implica­ted in the conspiracy, for reasons of national security.” “All I need say,” he added, “is that these plans, had they succeeded, would have struck at the very foundations of our national existence and disrupted the stability of Pakistan.” The Prime Minister issued the following statement…: “A conspiracy, hatched by the enemies of Pakistan, has just been unearthed. The aim … was to create commotion in the country by violent means and … to subvert the loyalty of Pakistan’s defence forces. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Dawn News English
Subscribe