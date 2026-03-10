E-Paper | March 10, 2026

South Korea President says he cannot stop US forces from redeploying weapons to Middle East

Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 08:08am
South Korea cannot stop US forces in Korea from redeploying some weapons, President Lee Jae Myung says, after reports that some US Patriot missile defence systems were being sent to the conflict in the Middle East, Reuters reports.

“It appears that there is controversy recently over US forces in Korea shipping some weapons, such as artillery batteries and air-defence weapons, out of the country,” Lee said in a cabinet meeting, noting while Seoul had expressed opposition it was not in a position to make demands.

Lee also said the removal of some US weapons from the country “does not hinder deterrence strategy towards North Korea,” noting South Korea’s defence spending and conventional capabilities far exceeded the equivalent in North Korea.

