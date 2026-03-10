E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Vance, Hegseth attend return of seventh US troop killed in Iran war

Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 07:36am
US Vice President JD Vance sits aboard Marine Two as he returns to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on March 9, 2026 after attending a dignified transfer solemn event for Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, of Glendale, Kentucky, at Dover Air Force Base. — AFP
US Vice President JD Vance attended the dignified transfer ceremony for the seventh soldier killed in the Middle East war, AFP reports.

Vance, who declined to answer questions from the press, was joined by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and General Dan Caine, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, at Dover Air Force Base in the eastern state of Delaware.

During the ceremony, uniformed soldiers silently carried a flag-draped coffin from a C-17 aircraft to a transfer vehicle while Vance, Hegseth and Caine saluted.

US Army Sgt. Benjamin Pennington, 26, died on Sunday from injuries sustained in a March 1 strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

“It is a profound reminder of the cost of war,” Senator Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat, told CNN after the silent ceremony.

