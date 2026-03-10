Shots fired at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills home

THE couple reside in the posh Post Office neighbourhood of Beverly Hills.—AFP/file

Shots were reportedly fired at the home of singers Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in Beverly Hills on Sunday afternoon in a frightening incident that has left authorities investigating the motive.

According to TMZ, a 30-year-old woman allegedly fired several shots into the couple’s mansion from a car parked across the street before fleeing the scene.

Citing a law enforcement source, the Los Angeles Times reported that approximately 10 shots were fired from a white Tesla, with at least one round penetrating a wall of the home. Police were alerted through a 911 call and responded to the property at around 1:21pm.

The suspect was later tracked down to a parking lot in Sherman Oaks, where officers arrested her without further incident.

Reports suggest Rihanna was inside the home at the time the shots were fired, though it remains unclear whether Rocky or the couple’s three children were present. The pair share three young children together — sons three-year-old RZA, and two-year-old Riot Rose, as well as a daughter, Rocki, who was born in September.

Fortunately, authorities say no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the LA Times that an investigation is underway, though the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

The couple reside in the upscale Post Office neighbourhood of Beverly Hills, a quiet enclave known for its privacy and celebrity residents — the sort of place where gunfire in broad daylight is the last thing anyone expects.

Representatives for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have not yet publicly commented on the incident.

For now, authorities appear focused on determining why the suspect targeted the property, and whether the shooting was intended specifically for the household or was part of a broader dispute.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026