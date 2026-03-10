E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Syria accuses Hezbollah of firing shells into its territory

Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 07:22am
Syria says Hezbollah has fired artillery shells into its territory from Lebanon overnight, state media reports according to AFP, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Lebanese Shia movement.

Syrian army officials said artillery shells fired from Lebanon landed near the town of Serghaya, west of Damascus, the state news agency SANA reports.

The army accused Hezbollah of targeting Syrian army positions, telling the news agency it observed Hezbollah reinforcements at the Syrian-Lebanese border.

“The Syrian Arab Army will not tolerate any aggression targeting Syria,” the army said in a statement to SANA.

