Israel says Iranian launcher struck after missile barrage

Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 05:39am
Israel says it has struck an Iranian missile launcher shortly after a barrage fired from the Islamic republic triggered air raid warnings in several Israeli areas, reports AFP.

Late Monday, Israel’s military said it identified a round of Iranian missile fire and was working “to intercept the threat.”

The Iranian launches sparked air raid warnings in several parts of Israel, forcing people to head for shelter.

But the Magen David Adom emergency services said it received no reports of casualties following the latest round of Iranian fire.

The Israeli military then said it “had struck the missile launcher that launched missiles toward the State of Israel a short while ago.”

