Trump says Iran war will be ‘short-term excursion’

Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 02:49am
US President Donald Trump has said that the war against Iran will be a “short-term excursion,” while insisting that the United States and Israel “haven’t won enough” against Tehran, reports AFP.

Trump’s comments at a gathering of congressional Republicans at his golf club in Doral, Florida cast further uncertainty over his timeline after he said in a CBS News interview that the conflict was “very complete, pretty much.”

“We took a little excursion because we felt we had to do that to get rid of some people. And I think you’ll see it’s going to be a short-term excursion,” Trump said in a speech.

The 79-year-old repeated his boasts about the destruction of the Iranian navy, air force and missile program.

But Trump added that the United States and Israel had more to do.

“We’ve already won in many ways, but we haven’t won enough,” Trump said, calling for “ultimate victory” against Iran.

Referring to the assassination of former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other Iranian leaders, Trump added that the United States “will not relent until the enemy is totally and decisively defeated.”

