Iran FM holds phone call with Japanese counterpart, says US-Israel war is against the entire region

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Arghchi has held a phone call with his counterpart in Japan, according to Iran’s foreign ministry, which said the two leaders discussed regional developments and the global repercussions of the US-Israel war on Iran.

“Iran’s foreign minister, referring to the criminal nature of the actions by the US and the Zionist regime in attacking Iran, noted that the international community’s complacency toward this brutal aggression sets a dangerous precedent in the international system,” the ministry said in a post on X.

Araghchi was also quoted as saying: “This war is not only against Iran but against the entire region, and the critical conditions in the region, including in the Strait of Hormuz, are a result of the military aggression by the US and the Zionist regime.”