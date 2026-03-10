E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Iran FM holds phone call with Japanese counterpart, says US-Israel war is against the entire region

Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 02:56am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Arghchi has held a phone call with his counterpart in Japan, according to Iran’s foreign ministry, which said the two leaders discussed regional developments and the global repercussions of the US-Israel war on Iran.

“Iran’s foreign minister, referring to the criminal nature of the actions by the US and the Zionist regime in attacking Iran, noted that the international community’s complacency toward this brutal aggression sets a dangerous precedent in the international system,” the ministry said in a post on X.

Araghchi was also quoted as saying: “This war is not only against Iran but against the entire region, and the critical conditions in the region, including in the Strait of Hormuz, are a result of the military aggression by the US and the Zionist regime.”

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Dawn News English
Subscribe