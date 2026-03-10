E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Sukkur Barrage cofferdam breach plugged

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 07:02am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

HYDERABAD: The breach that occurred on the cofferdam of Sukkur Barrage’s gates on Thursday night was plugged on Monday evening. The raising and strengthening work of the dyke has been undertaken, according to officials.

Project Director of the Sindh Barrages Improvement Programme (SBIP) Noorul Arfeen said: “The breach was plugged at 5.30pm in front of bay 46 of the barrage. Now the process of its strengthening and raising is underway”.

Work on downstream plugging the breaches in front of bays 18 to 26 and bay 33 was underway as well. The engineers don’t have access to bay 33. Once breaches opposite bays 18 to 26 were plugged then access to location of bay-33 would become easier. A stretch of around 550ft between bay 18 to 26 was to be plugged and reports indicate that about 50pc of this breach has been plugged.

Around 16 small tractor trolleys were working there, according to the official. The breaches occurred in cofferdam of the barrage on March 4. Plugging work began soon afterwards which was completed at least at gate No. 46 now. Bags filled with earthen soil were being used to close the breach at gate 47 as well. Gate 47 was washed away in June 2024 in a major mishap at the barrage.

The breaches in cofferdam had affected water regulations for major canals like Nara and Rohri besides two others that feed the entire lower Sindh region.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Dawn News English
Subscribe