Iraq confident Iran’s new leader will manage ‘sensitive phase’

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has congratulated Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on his election as Iran’s new leader, reports Reuters.

“As we renew our condolences over the martyrdom of Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, along with members of his family and the other martyrs from the noble Iranian people, we express our confidence in the ability of the new leadership in the Islamic Republic of Iran to manage this sensitive phase and to move forward in strengthening the unity of the Iranian people in confronting the current challenges,” Sudani said in a statement issued by his office and posted on X.