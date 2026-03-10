Putin and Trump discuss Iran war: Kremlin

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump discussed the Iran war and Ukraine conflict during a “frank and constructive” telephone call, the Kremlin has said, according to AFP.

Putin and Trump held a one-hour call in their first talks since December and Washington sought the discussion, Putin’s diplomatic advisor Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

“The accent was placed on the situation surrounding the conflict with Iran and the bilateral negotiations underway with the representatives of the United States on settling the Ukrainian question,” Ushakov said.

Ushakov said Putin called for a “quick political and diplomatic settlement” to the US-Israeli war against Iran, which has been a key ally for Russia.