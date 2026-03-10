Qatari prime minister says Doha will resume full energy supply when conditions stabilise

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani has said that Doha will resume providing full energy supplies when regional conditions stabilise, Reuters reports, citing the Qatari foreign ministry.

“We remain firmly committed to our clients and the stability of global energy markets, but current circumstances, including attacks on our facilities and challenges to maritime navigation in the Gulf, necessitate temporary measures to protect the safety of personnel working on our energy infrastructure,” said the prime minister, who is also foreign minister.