US senator warns Riyadh that ‘consequences will follow’ if no military action taken against Iran

US Senator Lindsey Graham has warned Saudi Arabia that “consequences will follow” if Riyadh does not take military action against Iran.

In a post on X, the senator has noted that the US embassy in Riyadh is evacuating its personnel, questioning why Saudi Arabia has not used its “capable military as a part of an effort to end the barbaric and terrorist Iranian regime”.

“Why should America do a defence agreement with a country like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that is unwilling to join a fight of mutual interest?,” Graham asks.

He adds that American personnel are dying and the US is spending billions to “dislodge the terrorist Iranian regime that threatens the region”.

“Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia seems to be issuing statements and doing things in the background that are marginally helpful, but [is] unwilling to participate in military operations to end the reign of terror coming out of Iran,” Graham says.

“Hopefully, Gulf Cooperation Council countries will get more involved as this fight is in their backyard. If you are not willing to use your military now, when are you willing to use it?

“Hopefully, this changes soon. If not, consequences will follow.”