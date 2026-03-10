France, allies preparing bid to ‘gradually’ reopen Strait of Hormuz

France and its allies are preparing a “defensive” mission to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, President Emmanuel Macron has said, according to AFP.

Macron said during a visit to Cyprus earlier in the day that the Hormuz mission would be aimed at escorting container ships and tankers in order to gradually reopen the strait “after the end of the hottest phase of the conflict”.

“This is essential for international trade, but also for the flow of gas and oil, which must be able to leave this (Gulf) region once again,” Macron said during a visit to the island to discuss regional security.

Speaking alongside Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Macron said a “purely defensive, purely support mission” will be put together by European and non-European states.

The European Union has said it was ready to “enhance” its operations to protect maritime traffic in the Middle East.