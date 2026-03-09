Azerbaijani president congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on becoming Iran’s supreme leader

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to newly-elected Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, congratulating him on ascending to the position.

“The relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran stem from the will of our peoples, who have historically lived in good neighbourliness and friendship,” the letter reads.

“I express my hope that we will make joint efforts to develop our interstate relations in a spirit of mutual respect and trust in accordance with the interests of our peoples.”