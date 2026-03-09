Iran parliamentary speaker warns US attacks on population centres will have ‘uncontrollable consequences’

Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned the US that killing civilians or attacking population centres will have “uncontrollable consequences”.

“We will respond recklessly and without restraint,” he warned in a post on X.

Ghalibaf adds that Trump “has officially announced that he considers ‘people’s groups’ as targets for attack”.

“This is the official confession of the terrorist American government, so that later, if they make the slightest mistake, they cannot claim these were military targets,” he writes.