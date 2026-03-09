E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Israel calls Iran’s new supreme leader a ‘tyrant’ who will continue ‘regime’s brutality’

Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 10:13pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Israel’s foreign ministry has called Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, a “tyrant” like his slain father, claiming he will continue what it described as the Iranian “regime’s brutality”, AFP reports.

In a post on X featuring a picture of Mojtaba Khamenei and his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, holding guns, the ministry wrote: “Mojtaba Khamenei. Like Father Like Son”.

“Mojtaba Khamenei’s hands are already stained with the bloodshed that defined his father’s rule. Another tyrant to continue the Iranian regime’s brutality,” the ministry said, in Israel’s first reaction to Mojtaba Khamenei’s ascent to supreme leader following the killing of his father on February 28 in Israeli strikes.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Dawn News English
Subscribe