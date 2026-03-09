Israeli military claims it struck IRGC drone headquarters in Iran

The Israeli military claims it has carried out another wave of strikes, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement on X, the military claims the air force hit dozens of sites linked to the Iranian government in several locations across Iran, including what it described as an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) drone headquarters.

It claims drones had previously been launched from the facility towards Israel and that additional drones prepared for launch were stored there.

The military added that several drone storage sites and air defence systems were also targeted as part of the latest operation.