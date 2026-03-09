E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Changing the man at the top does not change the regime: Israeli ambassador

Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 09:33pm
Israel’s UN ambassador Danny Danon has said the new supreme leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, has the same radical ideas as in the past and Israel will target anyone who promotes radical ideas against it, reports Reuters.

“Changing the man at the top does not change the regime,” Danon told reporters at the United Nations.

“The new leader, unfortunately, is more of the same ideology, the same radical ideas, and … anyone who will promote those radical ideas against us, we will target them, we will find them,” Danon said.

Danon said the people of Iran should rise to choose their next leader and added: “We will have to create the conditions for them, and that is what we are doing now.”

Asked about the threat to crucial energy traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s attacks against neighboring countries, Danon said Israel and the US were hunting Iran’s missile launchers and degrading its capabilities.

“So it’s going to be harder for them to attack civilians in Dubai and to attack vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. It doesn’t mean it will be 100 per cent guaranteed, but it will be harder for them to do that.

“So I’m optimistic about that. Every day we see the number of attacks going down,” Danon said.

Iran Israel War

