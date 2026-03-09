Kuwait emir lambasts ‘brutal’ Iran attacks, affirms right to self-defence

Kuwait’s emir has condemned Iran’s attacks on his country, where 12 people have been killed so far, as Tehran strikes out at the Gulf in response to US-Israeli attacks, AFP reports.

“Our country has been subjected to a brutal attack by a neighbouring Muslim country, which we consider a friend, even though we have not permitted the use of our land, airspace, or coasts for any military action against it, and we have repeatedly informed them of this through our diplomatic channels,” said Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah in a televised speech.

He also insisted on Kuwait’s “full and inherent right to self-defence”, speaking for the first time since Iran’s attacks began on February 28.