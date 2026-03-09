Israel should cease operations in Lebanon: EU’s Kallas

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has said that Israel should cease its operations in Lebanon and that diplomacy offers the best chance of preventing Lebanon from sliding into chaos, reports Reuters.

“Hezbollah’s decision to attack Israel in support of Iran endangers the entire region and adds a deadly dimension. Israel has the right to self-defence in line with international law,” Kallas said in a statement.

“At the same time, Israel’s response has been heavy-handed. Its retaliation is causing mass displacement and is further destabilising a fragile situation,” she said, adding that “Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected.”