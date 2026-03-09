Trump reviews options to curb energy prices as Iran strikes roil markets

US President Donald Trump is expected to review as early as Monday a set of options to tame oil prices, which have spiked to more than $100 a barrel due to the Iran war, Reuters reports citing two people familiar with the matter.

US officials in Washington have been discussing with counterparts from the Group of Seven major economies a possible joint release of crude oil from strategic reserves as one of several measures currently under discussion, the sources said.

Other options include restricting US exports, intervening in oil futures markets, waiving some federal taxes and lifting requirements under a US law called the Jones Act that domestic fuel move only on US-flagged ships, among others, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

