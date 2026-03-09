E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Trump reviews options to curb energy prices as Iran strikes roil markets

Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 09:12pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

US President Donald Trump is expected to review as early as Monday a set of options to tame oil prices, which have spiked to more than $100 a barrel due to the Iran war, Reuters reports citing two people familiar with the matter.

US officials in Washington have been discussing with counterparts from the Group of Seven major economies a possible joint release of crude oil from strategic reserves as one of several measures currently under discussion, the sources said.

Other options include restricting US exports, intervening in oil futures markets, waiving some federal taxes and lifting requirements under a US law called the Jones Act that domestic fuel move only on US-flagged ships, among others, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Read more here.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Dawn News English
Subscribe