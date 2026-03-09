PHOTOS: Motorists hit the pumps as fuel prices rise worldwide Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 09:09pm 0 Jump to comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Drivers stop at a petrol station to fill their vehicle in the Qatari capital Doha on March 9, as oil prices around the world rise amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. — AFP A motorist takes diesel fuel pump to fill up his car at a fuel station in Tinténiac, western France on March 9, as oil prices around the world rise amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. — AFP An attendant works at a petrol station in the Saudi capital Riyadh on March 9, as oil prices around the world rise amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. — AFP Motorists queue for fuel on the forecourt of a Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) filling station as fuel costs rise amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Lagos, Nigeria on March 9. — Reuters