US Democrats urge impartial probe of Iran school blast

US Democratic lawmakers have urged the Pentagon to conduct an impartial probe of a reported attack on a school in Iran that left dozens dead, after allegations that American forces were to blame, AFP reports.

“Independent analysis credibly suggests the strike may have been conducted by US forces, which, if true, would make it one of the worst cases of civilian casualties in decades of American military action in the Middle East,” several high-ranking senators said in a joint statement.

“The killing of school children is appalling and unacceptable under any circumstance,” they added, saying the tragedy must be “fully and impartially reviewed” by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth.