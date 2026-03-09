WHO chief warns of health risks from escalating Middle East war

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) warns that the escalating conflict in the Middle East is posing serious risks to public health across the region, Al Jazeera reports.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said damage to petroleum facilities in Iran could contaminate food, water and air – posing particular dangers to children, older people, and those with existing health conditions.

“Rain laden with oil has been reported falling in parts of the country,” Ghebreyesus said in a post on X.