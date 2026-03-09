E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Israeli shelling kills priest in south Lebanon’s Qlayaa

Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 09:14pm
A south Lebanon parish has lost its priest when Father Pierre al-Rai of Al-Qlayaa died of wounds sustained from Israeli tank fire, according to state media and a medical source, AFP reports.

The border village had not previously been caught up in the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.

The National News Agency (NNA) reported that a house in the Christian town was “hit twice in succession by artillery shelling from a hostile Merkava tank”.

The first strike wounded the homeowner and his wife, according to NNA.

After several neighbours, including Rai, and Red Cross paramedics rushed to the scene, the house was hit a second time, wounding Rai and three others.

The priest later died of his wounds, a medical source told AFP.

Iran Israel War

