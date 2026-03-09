‘Operation Epic Mistake’: Araghchi highlights rise in oil prices, mocks US military’s name for war on Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi highlights the rise in oil prices in a post on X, which mocks the US military’s name for the war on Iran, “Operation Epic Fury”.

“Nine days into Operation Epic Mistake, oil prices have doubled while all commodities are skyrocketing. We know the US is plotting against our oil and nuclear sites in hopes of containing a huge inflationary shock. Iran is fully prepared. And we, too, have many surprises in store,” Araghchi said in his post.