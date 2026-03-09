TTAP leaders urge Pakistan to play role in resolving issues in the Middle East

The Tehreek Tahaffuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) opposition alliance has said that as a nuclear power, Pakistan should play its role on the international stage to bring peace to the Middle East, especially in Iran.

The remarks were made by TTAP leaders during a press conference in Islamabad, addressed by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and Senate opposition leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, among others.

Raja said that the nation was facing an extraordinary situation in the Middle East and claimed that the talks in Oman were close to a conclusion, but “Zionist forces” derailed the process.

Calling for collective efforts to resolve issues through dialogue, Raja said, “All stakeholders must sit together at the negotiating table to find solutions.”

Abbas, meanwhile, said that the US was after oil and other resources and claimed Washington wanted to create Greater Israel, but Iran was the major hurdle in its path.

“The attack on Iran is an attack on the whole Ummah and Iran is our frontline of defence for the Ummah,” he said. “Now, everyone should understand that the USA came into the Middle East to protect Israel. Negotiations were successful, but suddenly Iran was attacked.”