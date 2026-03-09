China’s foreign minister calls for ceasefire in Gulf region

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for a ceasefire in the Gulf region as soon as possible, stressing that the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Gulf countries should be fully respected, reports Reuters, citing statements from Yi’s ministry.

Wang made the remarks in a phone call with his Kuwaiti counterpart Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

In a separate call, Wang told Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al Zayani that China was deeply concerned about the rapidly escalating situation and would play a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability in the region.