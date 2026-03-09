UAE ‘will not partake in any attacks’ on Iran: ambassador

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has decried that it is being targeted “in a very unwarranted manner” in the Middle East war, stressing it will “not partake in any attacks against Iran”, reports AFP.

“We’ve been very clear before and leading up to the current events we are witnessing in the region that as the UAE, we will not partake in any attacks against Iran from our territory, and that we will not be involved in such a conflict,” the UAE ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva Jamal Al Musharakh told reporters.