‘Not our own well-being’: Israel’s anti-war minority mobilises to oppose Iran offensive

As Israel’s national consciousness rallies behind the country’s second offensive against Iran in under a year, a small group of anti-war activists equipped with posters and loudspeakers have mobilised to voice dissent, AFP reports.

But over the weekend, a few dozen protesters holding placards reading “oppose the war” and “silence means consent” gathered in Tel Aviv — the second such rally in a week.

“We are against this war because it’s just another war in an endless amount of wars,” said Iddo Elam, 19, an activist who served time in prison for refusing conscription.

“It just goes to show that the reason to go to war is not our own well-being. It’s not the well-being of the Iranian people. It’s mostly the geopolitical reasons of Trump and Netanyahu,” he added.

Similar small-scale demonstrations were also held in Jerusalem and Haifa on Saturday.

