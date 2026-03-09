Pakistan Navy launches Operation Muhafizul Bahr to counter threats to shipping, maritime trade: ISPR

The military’s media affairs wing says that the Pakistan Navy has launched Operation Muhafizul Bahr to counter “multidimensional threats to national shipping and maritime trade”.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the decision came in light of the “evolving regional maritime security environment and potential disruptions to critical sea lanes”.

The statement said that the initiative had been undertaken to ensure the uninterrupted flow of national energy supplies and the security of sea lines of communication.

“Pakistan Navy escort operations are being conducted in close coordination with Pakistan National Shipping Corporation,” the statement said.

“Pakistan Navy is fully cognisant of the prevailing maritime situation and is actively monitoring and controlling the movement of merchant vessels to ensure their safe and secure transit,” it added.