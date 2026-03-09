E-Paper | March 09, 2026

War Diary Day 10: Iran’s new leader, escalating war and endgame questions

Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 06:44pm
The 10th day of the war began with a development that may shape the trajectory of the conflict more than any exchange on the battlefield. Early on Monday, Iran’s Assembly of Experts selected Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new supreme leader. The transition that happened without any disruption signalled both institutional continuity and a consolidation of authority at a time when Iran remains under sustained military pressure.

Within Iran, the appointment was immediately endorsed by the revolutionary core and the political and military elite that publicly pledged allegiance, while state media framed the succession as a stabilising step that ensured the continuity of the political system despite the wartime environment, and there were no signs of unrest in cities, suggesting public acceptance as well.

The acceptance of the new supreme leader extended beyond Iran’s borders as well, particularly among actors aligned with Tehran’s regional network of allies in Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen who moved quickly to signal recognition, reinforcing the perception that the ‘Axis of Resistance’ would continue to operate under a coherent command structure.

A woman holds a placard with an image of Iran’s new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, alongside late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, March 9, 2026. — AFP
Iran Israel War

