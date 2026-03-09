Kuwait tells Baghdad some attacks originated from Iraq: Iraqi foreign ministry

Iraq’s foreign ministry says Kuwait has informed it that some of the attacks targeting the Gulf country originated from the Iraqi territory and asked Baghdad to intervene to put an end to them, Al Jazeera reports.

The message was conveyed in person by Kuwait’s Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammed Hassan Al-Zaman, during Sunday’s meeting with Iraq’s Undersecretary of Foreign Ministry for Bilateral Relations Mohammed Hussein Bahr Al-Uloom, a statement published by the Iraqi foreign finistry says.

“In his response, the Undersecretary affirmed that the Iraqi government is making great and exceptional efforts to spare Iraq the repercussions of the war, and to work to preserve the country’s security and stability in the face of the attacks to which Iraq is exposed, like other countries in the region,” the statement reads.

“Ambassador Bahr Al-Uloom also stressed that Iraq rejects the logic of war in general, and in particular the use of its territory as a launching pad for targeting neighbouring countries, stressing that the government is taking all necessary measures, under the direction of the political leadership and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to pursue the perpetrators of any acts that harm the country’s interests and its relations with neighbouring countries.”