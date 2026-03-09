E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Zelensky says 11 countries asked Ukraine for drone help against Iran

Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 06:15pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that 11 countries have tapped Kyiv for help in how to counter Iranian drones, being launched by Tehran across the Middle East as retaliation for US-Israeli strikes, AFP reports.

“As of now, there are 11 requests from countries neighbouring Iran, European states, and the US. There is clear interest in Ukraine’s experience in protecting lives, relevant interceptors, electronic warfare systems, and training,” Zelensky said, without specifying which countries.

The Ukrainian president added that some drone experts are already en route to the Middle East and are due there this week.

Zelensky has proposed swapping Kyiv’s drone interceptors — drones designed to intercept incoming attack craft mid-air — for expensive air defence missiles that Kyiv is in short supply of.

Kyiv uses a mix of cheap drone interceptors, electronic jamming tools, anti-aircraft guns, fighter jets and helicopters to defend its skies from Russian attacks.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Dawn News English
Subscribe