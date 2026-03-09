Zelensky says 11 countries asked Ukraine for drone help against Iran

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that 11 countries have tapped Kyiv for help in how to counter Iranian drones, being launched by Tehran across the Middle East as retaliation for US-Israeli strikes, AFP reports.

“As of now, there are 11 requests from countries neighbouring Iran, European states, and the US. There is clear interest in Ukraine’s experience in protecting lives, relevant interceptors, electronic warfare systems, and training,” Zelensky said, without specifying which countries.

The Ukrainian president added that some drone experts are already en route to the Middle East and are due there this week.

Zelensky has proposed swapping Kyiv’s drone interceptors — drones designed to intercept incoming attack craft mid-air — for expensive air defence missiles that Kyiv is in short supply of.

Kyiv uses a mix of cheap drone interceptors, electronic jamming tools, anti-aircraft guns, fighter jets and helicopters to defend its skies from Russian attacks.