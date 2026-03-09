Turkish official stresses need for de-escalation, urges all parties to exercise restraint

Burhanettin Duran, the head of Turkiye’s Presidency Communications, has stressed: “It is of great importance that tensions in the region do not escalate further and that the conflict does not spread to a wider area.

“We once again strongly reiterate our warning to all parties, particularly Iran, to refrain from actions that could endanger regional security and put civilians at risk,” he said after Nato defence neutralised a missile heading towards Turkiye.

The Turkish official added: “The development has been closely monitored by all our institutions since the very first moment, and the necessary defence and security measures have been promptly activated.

“In this context, all relevant units, particularly the Ministry of National Defence, are acting in full coordination. The will and capability of our state to protect Türkiye’s airspace and border security are at the highest level.”