Bangladesh says 2 nationals killed in aerial attack on Saudi Arabia

Bangladesh said that two nationals were killed and others were injured following an aerial attack on Saudi Arabia’s Al-Kharj governorate.

“The two Bangladeshis [who were] killed in the … incident are Bacchu Miah of Katiadi, Kishorganj and Mosharraf Hossain of Shakhipur, Tangail,” the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“The injured are receiving treatment at local hospitals,” it said, adding that the “continued loss of lives of innocent Bangladeshi civilians in the region is a matter of grave concern”.