7th service member killed in action during operations against Iran, US military says

The US military has stated that a 7th service member has passed away from injuries during Iran’s retaliatory attacks in Middle East.

“he service member was seriously wounded at the scene of an attack on US troops in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on March 1,” the US Central Command said on X.

“This is the seventh service member killed in action during Operation Epic Fury. Major combat operations continue. The identity of the fallen warrior will be withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification,” it added.