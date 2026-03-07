E-Paper | March 07, 2026

US intelligence report warns large-scale war ‘unlikely’ to oust Iran’s regime

Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 07:45pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The Washington Post’s John Hudson reports that a classified report by the US National Intelligence Council has found that even a large-scale assault on Iran would be unlikely to oust its entrenched military and clerical establishment.

“The report outlined succession scenarios resulting from either a short or extended US military campaign. In both cases, it concluded the clerical and military establishment would respond to Khamenei’s killing by following protocols designed to preserve continuity of power,” he has written on X.

“The report says the prospect of Iran’s fragmented opposition taking control of the country is “unlikely,” raising doubts about Trump’s declared plan to “clean out” Iran’s leadership structure and install a ruler of his choosing,” he adds.

Read more here.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Limiting the damage
Updated 07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

Govt plan to revive a range of Covid-era steps reflect a recognition that early restraint can limit disruptive interventions.
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Dawn News English
Subscribe