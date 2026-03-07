US intelligence report warns large-scale war ‘unlikely’ to oust Iran’s regime

The Washington Post’s John Hudson reports that a classified report by the US National Intelligence Council has found that even a large-scale assault on Iran would be unlikely to oust its entrenched military and clerical establishment.

“The report outlined succession scenarios resulting from either a short or extended US military campaign. In both cases, it concluded the clerical and military establishment would respond to Khamenei’s killing by following protocols designed to preserve continuity of power,” he has written on X.

“The report says the prospect of Iran’s fragmented opposition taking control of the country is “unlikely,” raising doubts about Trump’s declared plan to “clean out” Iran’s leadership structure and install a ruler of his choosing,” he adds.

