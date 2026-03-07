Rockets target Baghdad airport complex: Iraqi authorities

Rockets have targeted the Baghdad airport complex that hosts a military base and a US diplomatic facility, AFP quotes Iraqi authorities as saying.

Security sources previously told AFP that drones had carried out the attack.

The Iraqi government’s security media cell said in a statement that “at 8:20 pm (1720 GMT), a number of rockets were launched” from the Abu Ghraib district near Baghdad.

It added that several rockets “fell on empty areas far from Baghdad International Airport”, though it did not specify whether they crashed in or near the military base.

A security official later told AFP that “two rockets and not drones” fell inside the base.

The attack did not cause casualties or significant material damage.