Israeli strikes killed eight people in south Lebanon: state media

In an update, AFP reports that Israeli strikes have killed eight people in Lebanon today as Israel renews its evacuation call for vast areas of the country’s south.

The National News Agency (NNA) reported that the mayor of a village in the Nabatieh region of south Lebanon and his wife were killed in one strike, while in a nearby village another strike killed two children and their parents.

The Lebanese health ministry said two people were killed by a strike on a car near the city of Zahle in the east of the country.