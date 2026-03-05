Shooting at Karachi’s US consulate: What does international law say?

On the morning of March 1, 2026, the towering walls of the United States consulate in Karachi became the backdrop to a spectacle that was as political as it was perilous. Hundreds of protesters had gathered outside the gates, their anger fuelled by the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in strikes launched by Israel and the US, an event whose aftershocks have rippled well beyond Iran’s borders.

The chants against foreign intervention frayed into disorder as crowds surged forward, overwhelmed outer defences, and attempted to storm the diplomatic compound. In the ensuing melee, gunfire cracked through the air and by nightfall, at least 10 people had been killed , and dozens more were injured.

Later on Monday, US officials said the United States Marines had opened fire on demonstrators. They said it was unclear whether rounds fired by Marines struck or killed anyone, but they also did not know whether shots were also fired by others protecting the mission, including private security guards and local police.

