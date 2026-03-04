E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura refinery struck again by unknown projectile

Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 03:29pm
Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura, which houses its largest domestic refinery and a key crude export terminal, has been struck again by an unknown projectile, four sources tell Reuters, two days after a source said a drone attack on the complex shut the refinery.

Initial indications show an attack on the Ras Tanura refinery was carried out by a drone and resulted in no damage, Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry spokesman said, according to the state news agency.

The agency also cited an energy ministry source as saying that there was no disruption to supplies.

Ras Tanura sits on Saudi Arabia’s eastern coast on the Gulf. Aramco is attempting to reroute some of its crude exports to the Red Sea to avoid the Strait, sources have said.

Aramco did not immediately respond to an emailed Reuters’ request for comment.

An Aramco employee walks near an oil tank at Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia. — Reuters/File
